First National Advisers LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $275.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.76. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.Ecolab’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,999.50. The trade was a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

