Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $29.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

