FedEx Corporation $FDX Stock Holdings Increased by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $304.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

