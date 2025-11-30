Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.