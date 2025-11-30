F m Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

F m Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

