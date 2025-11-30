F m Investments LLC Invests $862,000 in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT

F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of COGT opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

