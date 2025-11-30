F m Investments LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 319,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after acquiring an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

