F m Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Savara Inc. $SVRA

F m Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,830 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Savara by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.45. Savara Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

