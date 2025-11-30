F m Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Unum Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,070.88. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

