Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $466,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $488.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

