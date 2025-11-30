Exponent, Inc. $EXPO Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Exponent worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth $247,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,930 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $329,422.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,555.46. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,017,242. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exponent

Exponent Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EXPO opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.78 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.