Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Exelixis worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Exelixis by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 4,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 129,225 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $271,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,790,879.40. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,065. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.