Estabrook Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,690,584,000 after purchasing an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $213.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $129,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,640,902.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,986. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

