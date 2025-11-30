ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW) Financial Contrast

Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elong Power and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Elong Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elong Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 ESS Tech 1 5 1 0 2.00

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Elong Power.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elong Power $390,000.00 34.41 -$30.11 million N/A N/A ESS Tech $6.30 million 8.36 -$86.22 million ($5.10) -0.53

This table compares Elong Power and ESS Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elong Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Elong Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Elong Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elong Power and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elong Power N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -1,045.28% -592.34% -125.15%

Risk & Volatility

Elong Power has a beta of -3.02, indicating that its stock price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elong Power beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elong Power

(Get Free Report)

Elong Power Holding Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. The company was founded on August 18, 2023 and is headquartered in Ganzhou, China.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Elong Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elong Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.