Ero Copper Corp. $ERO Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of Ero Copper worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERO. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 22.9% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,931,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,487,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,651,000 after buying an additional 259,830 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,607,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,628,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 885,630 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,460,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 525,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ero Copper from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Ero Copper had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.