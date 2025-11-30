Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 3,956.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,109.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,048. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EPAC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.