Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $57,000 Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Encompass Health by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 68,000.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

