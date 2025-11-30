Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 24,168 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.