Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $538,000 in OFG Bancorp $OFG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,754,000 after buying an additional 78,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $1,033,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,441.25. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,131.55. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,747. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFG. Zacks Research raised OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.