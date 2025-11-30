Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $455,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of EBC opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.97%.The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Francis Rivers bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $860,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 403,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,345.54. This represents a 14.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,400. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

