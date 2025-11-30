Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,523 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

