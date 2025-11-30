Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,745,000 after acquiring an additional 184,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $185.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

