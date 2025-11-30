Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

