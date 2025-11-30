Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 549 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $214,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $465.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $288.63 and a 1-year high of $526.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.24 and a 200 day moving average of $437.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.01.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

