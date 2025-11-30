Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $190.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day moving average is $180.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

