Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,310,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 719.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after buying an additional 472,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,557,000 after buying an additional 455,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.94 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

