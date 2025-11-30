Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $100.19 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

