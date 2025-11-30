Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 175.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of APTV opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv



Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.



