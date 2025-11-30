Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 144.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 245,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,261,000 after acquiring an additional 219,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,749,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $10,865,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $228.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

