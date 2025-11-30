Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after acquiring an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 45.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,514,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,398,000 after buying an additional 96,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, Director Shelley F. Appel purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $71,092.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,092.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $377,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,525 shares in the company, valued at $697,144.50. This trade represents a 118.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 41,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,234 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

