Elastic N.V. $ESTC Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,625 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Elastic from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $463,487.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,677 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,291.24. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 167,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,634.08. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.04. Elastic N.V. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The business had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

