Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.31.

Several research analysts have commented on DBM shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

TSE DBM opened at C$9.59 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The stock has a market cap of C$840.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.96.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of C$795.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

