Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $65.99 Million Stock Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Heico comprises 2.6% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $65,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $316.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average of $312.38. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $338.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Heico from $346.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price objective on Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.62.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,547.90. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol F. Fine acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 672 shares in the company, valued at $163,920.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

