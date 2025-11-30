Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,842,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,319,000 after buying an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,742,000 after buying an additional 1,627,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,709,000 after buying an additional 1,412,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

