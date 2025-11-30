Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 830,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 2.9% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $74,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.