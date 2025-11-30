Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 18,694 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

