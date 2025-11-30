Dilation Capital Management LP Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Dilation Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy makes up approximately 4.8% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 115.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $394.08 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $451.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.85 and its 200-day moving average is $349.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Talen Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.