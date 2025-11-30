Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 116,549 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after buying an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,975,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,382 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

