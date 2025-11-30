DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,266,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 4,264,097 shares.The stock last traded at $1.5750 and had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEFT. Northland Securities set a $2.50 price target on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $633.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 3.58.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 105.69%. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DeFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in DeFi Technologies by 971.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

