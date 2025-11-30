DeAgentAI Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (AIA)

DeAgentAI (AIA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, DeAgentAI has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One DeAgentAI token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeAgentAI has a total market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $68.79 million worth of DeAgentAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeAgentAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeAgentAI

DeAgentAI’s genesis date was September 18th, 2025. DeAgentAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,500,000 tokens. DeAgentAI’s official message board is medium.com/@deagent.ai. DeAgentAI’s official Twitter account is @deagentai. DeAgentAI’s official website is deagent.ai.

DeAgentAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeAgentAI (AIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeAgentAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 129,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeAgentAI is 0.4191368 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $73,736,815.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deagent.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeAgentAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeAgentAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeAgentAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeAgentAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeAgentAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.