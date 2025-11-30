De Lisle Partners LLP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $311,000. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 16.5% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $58.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

