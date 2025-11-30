De Lisle Partners LLP Boosts Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. The Pennant Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,803,000 after acquiring an additional 581,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 205.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 131.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $958.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The Pennant Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

