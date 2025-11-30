De Lisle Partners LLP Acquires 2,870 Shares of Northrim BanCorp Inc $NRIM

De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Northrim BanCorp comprises approximately 1.3% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 388.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRIM. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Northrim BanCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrim BanCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.98. Northrim BanCorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

