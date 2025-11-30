CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.49 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT UK High Income Trust had a net margin of 84.52% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 111.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.23. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 85.55 and a 52 week high of GBX 112.95. The stock has a market cap of £129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angus Pottinger bought 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 per share, for a total transaction of £4,986.20. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

CT UK High Income Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income alongside the potential for capital growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities. Investment is focused on a portfolio of quality businesses that aim to deliver a high level of growing income over time alongside capital growth for shareholders.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

