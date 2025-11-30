Critical Analysis: Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) & Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Statera Biopharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.11 million 0.08 -$8.16 million ($39.69) 0.00 Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) 0.00

Statera Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals. Statera Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Statera Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.22% -23.50% Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

