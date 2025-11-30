CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June $NJUN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJUN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 565.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 1,045.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.3%

NJUN stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.