Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 5.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 5,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,046,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.8% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $912.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $922.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $959.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $871.71 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

In related news, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total value of $2,232,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,260. The trade was a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,257. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.07.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

