Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 28,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $2,152,030.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,972,234.90. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $364,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787 shares in the company, valued at $63,668.30. The trade was a 85.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 263,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,373,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

