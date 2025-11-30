Contrasting Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) and Its Rivals

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cantor Equity Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -12.06% 0.23% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 1.28% 1.37% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.69, meaning that its stock price is 669% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 283 269 217 3 1.92

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 116.16%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million -239.98 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 74.06

Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

