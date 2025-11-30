Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,018 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.92% of Colliers International Group worth $59,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $143.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $171.51.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

